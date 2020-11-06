BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Smithville topped Crestview 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-22) in Division III Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Barberton High School.
Grace Auer tallied 8 kills, 10 assists, 9 digs, along with a block and an ace. Shelby Rambo added 7 kills and 6 blocks.
Molly Emch finished with 5 kills and a block for the Rebels. Lucy Montgomery added 12 assists and 5 kills in the setback.
Crestview ends the season with a record of 23-3.
Smithville improves to 24-1 overall. The Smithies advance to face Independence in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 2 p.m. at Barberton High School.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Man convicted of rape found 40 years later using dead 5-year-old’s identity in Florida
- New STEM program at West Branch Schools encourages hands-on learning
- Rebecca “Becky” J. White, Hermitage, PA
- Crestview’s tournament run ends; Rebels fall to Smithville in Regional semifinals
- Facebook bans group organizing protests over the election, some called for violence