Crestview’s tournament run ends; Rebels fall to Smithville in Regional semifinals

Smithville topped Crestview 3-0 in the Division III Volleyball Regional Semifinals.

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Smithville topped Crestview 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-22) in Division III Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Barberton High School.

Grace Auer tallied 8 kills, 10 assists, 9 digs, along with a block and an ace. Shelby Rambo added 7 kills and 6 blocks.

Molly Emch finished with 5 kills and a block for the Rebels. Lucy Montgomery added 12 assists and 5 kills in the setback.

Crestview ends the season with a record of 23-3.

Smithville improves to 24-1 overall. The Smithies advance to face Independence in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 2 p.m. at Barberton High School.

More headlines from WKBN.com: