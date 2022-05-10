COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior Mitchell Auer made his college decision on Tuesday, signing on to play in Division I ranks at St. Francis (PA) University.

Auer helped lead the Rebels to their first-ever state final appearance this past season.

Crestview was the first soccer team in Columbiana County history to reach a state soccer final.

Auer broke a school record with 27 assists and became one of just three players in school history to record 40 goals in a single season.

While at St. Francis, Auer will study engineering.