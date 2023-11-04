BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Crestview girls volleyball loses to Mentor Lake Catholic 3-1 by a score of 10-25, 15-25, 26-24, 13-25, in the Division III Regional Volleyball Tournament on Saturday afternoon, at Barberton High School.

Lake Catholic would win the first two games, with Crestview not having a lead in those first two.

In Game 3, Crestview has their first lead at 25-24. Crestview’s Grace Auer serves, there’s some back-and-forth but Lake Catholic’s response goes out of bounds. Crestview wins game three, 26-24.

In Game 4, Lake Catholic is winning 24-13, Crestview’s Abbey Emch has the serve, but Lake Catholics Katie Sowko’s spike gets the winning point. Lake Catholic wins it 3-1.

Crestview ends the season with a record of 27-1.

Lake Catholic will play the winner of Huron/St. Henry on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2:00 p.m.