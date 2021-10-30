Crestview’s late rally comes up short against Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bellaire topped Crestview 27-20 in Division V Region 17 high school football playoff action Saturday afternoon at Nelson Field.

Trailing by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Rebels got the ball with no timeouts left, but turned it over on downs to seal the deal.

Crestview got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on Anthony Cusick’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Kirkland Miller, giving the Rebels a 6-0 lead.

Bellaire answered back when Jake Heatherington connected with Ray Ray Pettrigrew on an 80-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, and the game was tied 6-6.

On the first play of the second quarter, Bellaire struck again. Colt Sechrist scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Big Reds a 13-6 lead.

Later in the second quarter, Roclen Bettura hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cusick, which tied the game at 13.

Still in the second Bellaire’s Heatherington hit Jaiden Kesterson on a 33-yard touchdown pass, giving the Big Reds a 20-13 advantage.

Then, with under a minute to play in the first half, Heatherington found Pettigrew again for a 32-yard score, increasing Bellaire’s lead to 27-13.

Late in the fourth quarter, Crestview cut into the deficit on Anthony Cusick’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Yerkey. Bellaire held a 27-20 lead with five minutes left in regulation.

Crestview’s season comes to an end with a record of 5-4.

Bellaire improves to 10-1. The Big Reds advance to face the winner of Garfield/Sandy Valley in Week 12.