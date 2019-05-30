Crestview wins 15; Turvey tabbed as 1st-Team All-AAC

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview got by Waterloo in the Struthers Sectional Semifinal (15-2) before bowing out in the next round against Rootstown. The Rebels won 15 games and posted a team average of .292 and an ERA of 3.33. Devin Turvey led the team by hitting .412 as he won 6 games on the hill as well. Turvey was named to the First-Team All-AAC as his teammates Carter Blakeman and Keith Berger were named to the Second-Team.
2019 Crestview Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Kory Whitacre
Record: 15-10
Team Stats
Batting Average: .292
Earned Run Average: 3.33
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Devin Turvey – .412 (28-68)
Carter Blakeman – .375 (27-72)
Keith Berger – .360 (32-89)
Isaac Ricketts – .347 (26-75)
Hits
Keith Berger – 32
Devin Turvey – 28
Carter Blakeman – 27
Isaac Ricketts – 26
Runs Scored
Isaac Ricketts – 29
Carter Blakeman – 23
Keith Berger – 21
Doubles
Devin Turvey – 11
Keith Berger – 5
Triples
Devin Turvey – 1
Homeruns
Devin Turvey – 1
Carter Blakeman – 1
Runs Batted In
Devin Turvey – 21
Keith Berger – 20
James Fitzgerald – 18
Pitching Wins
Devin Turvey – 6-2
Tyler Hurd – 5-2
Earned Run Average
Tyler Hurd – 2.58 (40.2 IP)
Devin Turvey – 2.65 (37 IP)
Innings Pitched
Tyler Hurd – 40.2
Devin Turvey – 37.0
Strikeouts
Tyler Hurd – 45
Devin Turvey – 45
Saves
Devin Turvey – 1