Crestview Volleyball tops Cardinal Mooney to win second straight district title

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Cardinal Mooney 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) Saturday afternoon to claim the Division III Volleyball District Championship.

Grace Auer led the way with 16 kills, 19 assists, 3 aces and 21 digs.

Lucy Montgomery added 16 kills, 16 assists, 4 aces and 28 digs.

Shelby Rambo tallied 9 kills, while Molly Emch chipped in with 7 kills and 3 blocks. Kendra Greaves tallied 22 digs for the Lady Rebels.

Crestview improves to 23-2 overall on the season. The Rebels advance to face Smithville in the Division III Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8 p.m. at Barberton High School.