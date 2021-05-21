Crestview standout runs, jumps to District gold and spot in Regionals

William Hardenbrook took home wins in two events and will be heading to Regionals next week

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview track standout William Hardenbrook had a day to remember during the Division III Springfield District Track and Field meet Friday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from Hardenbrook’s evening.

The Rebels senior opened the day with a win in the 110m hurdles, posting a time of 14.81 seconds.

Shortly after, Hardenbrook helped the Crestview 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams capture second place finishes and a trip to Regionals with a time of 43.74 seconds.

The team consists of Hardenbrook, Ethan Powell, Spencer Cline and Noah Wickline.

Hardenbrook would finish the day with a win in the high jump.

His winning jump came in at 6-02.