COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Grace Auer recorded her 1,000th career kill and 1,000th career dig in Crestview 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-9, win over LaBrae on Thursday night.

Auer finished the night with 12 kills, 14 digs, 15 assists, and 3 aces.

Last season, she recorded her 1,000th career assist for the Rebels as a junior. She also became the program’s career leader in assists in 2022.

Courtesy: Crestview Volleyball

Abbey Emch added 13 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 aces. Lainy Auer piled up 8 kills and 15 assists for Crestview.

LaBrae was led by Taylor Burns who tallied 5 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, and an ace.

Rylee McDonough added 4 kills, 4 assist, 1 blocks, and 5 digs.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 9-0 overall. LaBrae drops to 8-1.

Crestview returns to action on Monday on the road at Mineral Ridge.