COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview junior Grace Auer reached a major career milestone in the Rebels’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-15) win over McDonald on Wednesday evening.

Auer became the program’s career leader in assists with 188. The previous record of 186 career aces was held by Amelia Montgomery.

In the win, Auer tallied 3 aces, 19 kills, 10 assists and 17 digs. Abby Emch tallied 13 kills, 5 blocks and 14 digs.

Lainey Auer finished with 5 kills, 23 assists and 13 digs. Julia Blasko added 11 digs in the victory.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the MVAC.

The Rebels return to action on Thursday on the road at Liberty.