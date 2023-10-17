COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Poland 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-4) in the Division III volleyball sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Junior Abbey Emch reached two milestones in the win for the Rebels. She recorded her 1,000th career kill and also became the program’s leader in blocks with 396.

The record was previously held by Chelsea Bowker.

Emch, who is verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh, finished with 12 kills, two blocks, five aces, and 12 digs in the victory.

Grace Auer added 10 kills, 15 assists, 2 blocks, and 9 digs. Lainy Auer added nine kills and 15 assists with five aces.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 23-0 on the season. The Rebels return to action on Thursday against Beechwood in the Division III sectional final at 6 p.m.