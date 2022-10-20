Crestview sophomore volleyball standout Abby Emch broke the program record for most kills in a season in the Rebels’ 3-0 win over Waterloo.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview sophomore volleyball standout Abbey Emch broke the program record for most kills in a season in the Rebels’ 3-0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-3) win over Waterloo in the Division III Sectional Final on Thursday evening.

Emch currently has 367 kills on the campaign. The previous record of 362 was held by Mackenzie Daub.

In Thursday’s tournament victory, Emch led the way with 12 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, and 5 digs. Grace Auer tallied 11 kills and 133 assists. Lainy Auer added 5 kills, 13 assists, 1 block, and 2 aces.

Crestview improves to 22-2 overall on the season. The Rebels advance to face the winner of Poland/Lakeview in the Division III District Semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Grand Valley High School.