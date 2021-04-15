Crestview softball standout breaks school strikeout record

Crestview's Kaedyn Sutton piled up a total of 17 strikeouts in the win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview’s Kaedyn Sutton broke the program’s single-game strikeout record in the Rebels’ 2-1 victory over Jackson-Milton in high school softball action Thursday evening.

Sutton piled up a total of 17 strikeouts in the win for Crestview.

The previous record was 14 strikeouts held by three former Crestview players.

In Thursday’s win, Sutton allowed just one run on four hits with one walk.

Jensyn Seabrook drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels in the win.

Crestview improves to 7-3 overall on the season.

The Rebels return to action on Friday at home against Brookfield.