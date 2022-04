COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brenna Figley and McKenna Schultz combined to go five for seven from the plate with five runs scored and four RBIs in Crestview’s 11-1 win over Beaver Local.

Schultz and Kaedyn Sutton each had a double. Junior Ellie Ricketts finished with two hits also.

Brooke Brubaker tossed six innings for the Lady Rebels as she struck out nine and allowed four hits.

Crestview (10-5) will meet Newton Falls on the road Thursday.