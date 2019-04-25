Crestview shot putter Perry shines on state and national levels Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crestview Senior shot putter Dominic Perry has posted the longest throw in Ohio this season. [ + - ] Video

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - Crestview's Dominic Perry has a bullseye on his back after winning the Division III State Title a year ago. But the standout shot-putter is more than holding his own...making waves on both the state and national levels.

Perry is currently ranked in the top twenty in the nation. Each competition starts with a routine.

"First thing I like to do is chalk. And then, once I step into the ring, I walk to the front of the toe board and envision my throw," Perry said. "And then, I just go out there and give the best I can. It feels like a great burst of energy. Like a gunshot coming off your hand. You know when you're gonna have a good throw, and you know when you're gonna have a bad throw."

Perry recently tossed a whopping 62'2", which is the best in the state of Ohio regardless of division this season. It's a mark that shattered his own previous personal record by three feet.

"I don't like to brag or anything. I like to be humble. But, I guess they're pretty good throws. I train so much for this event, and it finally paid off," Perry added.

It has paid off in more ways than one. Perry's success led to a scholarship at Youngstown State, where he'll throw the shot for the Penguins.

"I'm excited to head down to Youngstown. I'm just gonna go down and try to prove myself. See what I can do. I'm excited to work with my teammates. And, it's gonna be an awesome year," said Perry.

In the mean time, the Rebels' senior now has his sights set on winning a second consecutive state title coming up this June in Columbus.

"It's definitely a confidence booster. Experience goes a long way. At the same time you've gotta go out there and prove yourself again," he said.