COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior pitcher Kaedyn Sutton tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Newton Falls in high school softball action on Thursday evening.

Sutton struck out a total of 16 batters in the game to reach the milestone for the Rebels.

Newton Falls pitcher Sophia Tvaroch was nearly as dominant, striking out 11 in six innings in the setback.

At the plate, Sutton, Brenna Figley and Karsyn Moore each collected a hit in the win for the Crestview.