Crestview rushing attack leads Rebels past East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview handled East Liverpool 22-6 Friday night in week four of the high school football season.

The Rebels rushed for 340 yards in the game.

William Hardenbrook led the way with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Powell added 70 yards on the ground and a score.

Howie Williams scored the only touchdown of the game for the Potters with a 22-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter.

Crestview improves to 3-1 on the season, while East Liverpool drop to 2-2 on the campaign.

