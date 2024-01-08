COLUMBIANA, Ohio, (WKBN) – Crestview girls basketball rolls over LaBrae, 65-27, to remain unbeaten at 14-0 on the season.

Crestview held LaBrae to just three points in the third quarter and scored 34 points in the second half.

“I thought the third quarter was maybe the best we’ve played all season, I thought our pressure got to them,” said Crestview head coach, Aaron Blatch. “We moved the ball and knocked down some shots. So just really proud of our kids, I thought they played very hard tonight.”

Crestviews’ Addison Rhodes shined, scoring 24 points and Ava Bucey backed her up, and scored 11.

“Everyone else is in the traps, getting pressure and then we stole a couple of balls that ran out,” said Crestview sophomore Addison Rhodes. “They really got me, the ball, more the defensive players that was getting me the ball to get open.”

On LaBrae, Ella Kuszmaul led the team in scoring with 13 points and Mariah Jones, Angel Scruggs, and Riley Rowe all had four points.

Next, Crestview plays against Liberty, while LaBrae faces Garrettsville Garfield, both on Jan. 11.