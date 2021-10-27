Crestview rolls in district semifinals; Rebels seek third straight district title

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview rolled past East Palestine in three sets (25-10, 25-6, 25-12) in the Division III Volleyball District Semifinals Wednesday evening at Grand Valley High School.

Lucy Montgomery piled up 16 kills and seven assists. Grace Auer tallied 22 assists, three kills and seven aces.

Abbey Emch finished with eight kills, one block and three aces while Shelby Rambo added five kills and a pair of aces.

Emily Downey chipped in with seven digs.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 25-0. The Rebels advance to face Middlefield Cardinal in the Division III District Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grand Valley High School.

The Rebels are seeking a third straight district championship.