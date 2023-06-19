COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview volleyball standout Abbey Emch has verbally committed to Division I volleyball powerhouse the University of Pittsburgh.

Emch made the announcement on social media that she will head to Pitt, a program that has a 61-7 record the past two seasons with back-to-back Final Four appearances.

“Thank you to the entire Pitt staff for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Emch wrote on social media. “I could not be more excited to start my next adventure.”

During her sophomore season last fall, Emch broke school record for kills in a single-season during the Rebels Division III Sectional Final win.

Then nine days later in the District Final win, she set a new high-mark for kills in a match with 34 on Crestview’s way to their fourth-straight district crown.

Pitt volleyball has established themselves as a powerhouse by earning seven straight NCAA tournament appearances and a 258-51 overall record since head coach Dan Fisher took the helm in 2013.