COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Rebels return eight letter winners from last year’s 14-win team.

Crestview’s coach, Greg Eskra, looks to his experienced group to lead the team into the 2022 season.

“We’re going to rely on our two senior captains. Karsyn Moore is our starting catcher, and Kaedyn Sutton is our pitcher. They’ll continue their softball careers at Ave Maria University in Florida. We’re also expecting a lot from four-year letter winner McKenna Schultz. She’s one of our best all-around players,” Eskra said. “We also have four quality pitchers this year. We could go to any one of them at any time. I think our defense will most likely be our best attribute.”

Crestview lost a pair of seniors in Shianna Mathes and Jensyn Seabrook.

“We need to be more consistent at the plate,” Eskra points out. “We have a strong schedule. We’ll see some very high-caliber teams at the Strikeout Cancer Tournament and in Tennessee. I think that will help us come tournament time.”

The Rebels open up play on March 26 against McDonald.

Crestview Rebels’ Softball Preview

2021 Record: 14-10

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Newton Falls, 7-1, in the Sectional Final

Coach: Greg Eskra

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .268

Earned Run Average: 4.20

Key Returnees

Seniors – Grace Forinash, OF; Karsyn Moore, C (.344 BA, 16 RBIs); McKenna Schultz, SS (.324 BA, 14 RBIs); Alexis Smith, OF; Kaedyn Sutton, P/1B (.453 BA, 17 RBIs). Juniors – Ellie Ricketts, P/1B; Kaydis Smith, OF; Joannie Wood, OF. Sophomores – Brooke Brubaker, P/3B (.321 BA); Katti Lisi, CF. Freshmen – Brenna Figley, 2B/C/OF; Chloe Stoops, 2B/P/OF.

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – McDonald

Mar. 28 – Salem

Mar. 30 – Newton Falls

Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 1 – at Boardman

Apr. 2 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 5 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 6 – Springfield

Apr. 7 – Liberty

Apr. 8 – vs. West Branch (Strikeout Cancer Tournament)

Apr. 9 – vs. Howland (Strikeout Cancer Tournament)

Apr. 9 – vs. Edgewood (Strikeout Cancer Tournament)

Apr. 11 – at Brookfield

Apr. 12 – Brookfield

Apr. 14-17 – Ripken Spring Training (Pigeon Force, TN)

Apr. 19 – LaBrae

Apr. 20 – at LaBrae

Apr. 25 – Garfield

Apr. 26 – at Garfield

Apr. 27 – Beaver Local

May 2 – at Champion

May 3 – Champion

May 4 – at Liberty