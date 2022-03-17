COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Pymatuning Valley to win the Sectional Championship (13-3) last May before falling to eventual-District champion South Range in the next round, 10-5. The Rebels seek more success in the 2022 season.

Coach Kory Whitacre expects his team, “to play hard and play with enthusiasm. Playing the game, the right way, that should lead to [more] wins. The strength of our lineup should be able to put together some quality at-bats this year.”

Senior Carter Blakeman earned First-Team All-MVAC honors. He returns after a junior campaign where he finished with a .456 batting average (31-68) with 4 homers, 6 doubles, 2 triples and 23 runs batted in.

Carter’s classmate Sam Campbell also took First-Team All-League recognition while batting a .345 average on 19 hits and 10 RBIs. Campbell threw 38 2/3 innings, striking out 40 and closing out the season with a 2.53 ERA.

Junior Matthew Strank hit .321 (18-56) and scored 16 runs with 4 doubles.

Crestview opens the new campaign on March 26 versus McDonald.

Crestview Rebels’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 8-14

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by South Range in the District Semifinal, 10-5

Coach: Kory Whitacre

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .270

Earned Run Average: 4.47

Key Returnees

Senior – Carter Blakeman (C/IF/P), Sam Campbell (OF/P). Juniors – Matthew Lindsay (IF/P), Jesse McKee (1B/OF/P), Tyler Milhorn (3B/P), Matthew Strank (OF/IF)

Newcomers

Seniors – Anthony Cusick, Ethan Carney. Junior – Hunter DuVall. Sophomore – Ethan Feezle

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – McDonald

Mar. 30 – Newton Falls

Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 1 – Boardman

Apr. 2 – at Jackson-Milton

Apr. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 5 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 7 – Liberty

Apr. 8 – at Liberty

Apr. 11 – at Brookfield

Apr. 12 – Brookfield

Apr. 16 – at Johnstown-Monroe

Apr. 18 – at LaBrae

Apr. 19 – LaBrae

Apr. 21 – Springfield

Apr. 22 – at Struthers

Apr. 23 – at United

Apr. 25 – Garfield

Apr. 26 – at Garfield

Apr. 28 – Lisbon

Apr. 29 – at Girard

May 2 – at Champion

May 3 – Champion

May 4 – Beaver Local

May 9 – Mineral Ridge

May 13 – Salem