COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Pymatuning Valley to win the Sectional Championship (13-3) last May before falling to eventual-District champion South Range in the next round, 10-5. The Rebels seek more success in the 2022 season.
Coach Kory Whitacre expects his team, “to play hard and play with enthusiasm. Playing the game, the right way, that should lead to [more] wins. The strength of our lineup should be able to put together some quality at-bats this year.”
Senior Carter Blakeman earned First-Team All-MVAC honors. He returns after a junior campaign where he finished with a .456 batting average (31-68) with 4 homers, 6 doubles, 2 triples and 23 runs batted in.
Carter’s classmate Sam Campbell also took First-Team All-League recognition while batting a .345 average on 19 hits and 10 RBIs. Campbell threw 38 2/3 innings, striking out 40 and closing out the season with a 2.53 ERA.
Junior Matthew Strank hit .321 (18-56) and scored 16 runs with 4 doubles.
Crestview opens the new campaign on March 26 versus McDonald.
Crestview Rebels’ Baseball Preview
2021 Record: 8-14
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by South Range in the District Semifinal, 10-5
Coach: Kory Whitacre
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .270
Earned Run Average: 4.47
Key Returnees
Senior – Carter Blakeman (C/IF/P), Sam Campbell (OF/P). Juniors – Matthew Lindsay (IF/P), Jesse McKee (1B/OF/P), Tyler Milhorn (3B/P), Matthew Strank (OF/IF)
Newcomers
Seniors – Anthony Cusick, Ethan Carney. Junior – Hunter DuVall. Sophomore – Ethan Feezle
2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – McDonald
Mar. 30 – Newton Falls
Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 1 – Boardman
Apr. 2 – at Jackson-Milton
Apr. 4 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 5 – at Campbell Memorial
Apr. 7 – Liberty
Apr. 8 – at Liberty
Apr. 11 – at Brookfield
Apr. 12 – Brookfield
Apr. 16 – at Johnstown-Monroe
Apr. 18 – at LaBrae
Apr. 19 – LaBrae
Apr. 21 – Springfield
Apr. 22 – at Struthers
Apr. 23 – at United
Apr. 25 – Garfield
Apr. 26 – at Garfield
Apr. 28 – Lisbon
Apr. 29 – at Girard
May 2 – at Champion
May 3 – Champion
May 4 – Beaver Local
May 9 – Mineral Ridge
May 13 – Salem