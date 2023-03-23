COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview was upset in their playoff opener to Springfield, 9-5. However, the Rebels closed out the 2022 season with 14-wins overall and double-digit victories in conference play.

The Rebels must replace the likes of Carter Blakeman, Anthony Cusick and Sam Campbell.

This year, Crestview returns six seniors, including a pair of All-Conference selections (Matthew Strank & Matthew Lindsay), along with their junior pitcher Ethan Feezle – who earned Second-Team All-MVAC honors in 2022.

“We’re led by Ethan along with Tyler Milhorn, Zack Davis, Drew Dattilio, Hunter DuVall and Cayden Booth,” indicated the MVAC Grey Tier Coach of the Year Kory Whitacre. “Well lean on their experience and our pitching depth as we enter the 2023 season.”

The Rebels begin the 2023 season with a double header at Cene Park on Saturday, March 15 when they’ll meet the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals and the Howland Tigers.

Crestview Rebels Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 14-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Springfield (9-5)

Coach: Kory Whitacre

Key Returnees

Hunter Duvall, Senior

Cade Hancox, Senior

Matthew Lindsay, Senior

Jesse McKee, Senior

Tyler Milhorn, Senior

Matthew Strank, Senior

Ethan Feezle, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)

Mar. 25 – vs. Howland (at Cene Park)

Mar. 26 – TBA (at Cene Park)

Mar. 29 – at Campbell Memorial (Cene Park)

Mar. 30 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 1 – at Salem

Apr. 3 – at Liberty

Apr. 4 – Liberty

Apr. 10 – Brookfield

Apr. 11 – at Brookfield

Apr. 13 – at Struthers

Apr. 15 – at Howland

Apr. 17 – LaBrae

Apr. 18 – at LaBrae

Apr. 20 – at United

Apr. 22 – Heartland Christian

Apr. 24 – at Garfield

Apr. 25 – Garfield

Apr. 27 – Heartland Christian

Apr. 29 – Girard

May 1 – at Champion

May 2 – Champion

May 3 – Jackson-Milton

May 8 – at Newton Falls

May 9 – Newton Falls

May 10 – at Beaver Local

May 12 – vs. Springfield (at Eastwood Field)