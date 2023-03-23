COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview was upset in their playoff opener to Springfield, 9-5. However, the Rebels closed out the 2022 season with 14-wins overall and double-digit victories in conference play.
The Rebels must replace the likes of Carter Blakeman, Anthony Cusick and Sam Campbell.
This year, Crestview returns six seniors, including a pair of All-Conference selections (Matthew Strank & Matthew Lindsay), along with their junior pitcher Ethan Feezle – who earned Second-Team All-MVAC honors in 2022.
“We’re led by Ethan along with Tyler Milhorn, Zack Davis, Drew Dattilio, Hunter DuVall and Cayden Booth,” indicated the MVAC Grey Tier Coach of the Year Kory Whitacre. “Well lean on their experience and our pitching depth as we enter the 2023 season.”
The Rebels begin the 2023 season with a double header at Cene Park on Saturday, March 15 when they’ll meet the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals and the Howland Tigers.
Crestview Rebels Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 14-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Springfield (9-5)
Coach: Kory Whitacre
Key Returnees
Hunter Duvall, Senior
Cade Hancox, Senior
Matthew Lindsay, Senior
Jesse McKee, Senior
Tyler Milhorn, Senior
Matthew Strank, Senior
Ethan Feezle, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)
Mar. 25 – vs. Howland (at Cene Park)
Mar. 26 – TBA (at Cene Park)
Mar. 29 – at Campbell Memorial (Cene Park)
Mar. 30 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 1 – at Salem
Apr. 3 – at Liberty
Apr. 4 – Liberty
Apr. 10 – Brookfield
Apr. 11 – at Brookfield
Apr. 13 – at Struthers
Apr. 15 – at Howland
Apr. 17 – LaBrae
Apr. 18 – at LaBrae
Apr. 20 – at United
Apr. 22 – Heartland Christian
Apr. 24 – at Garfield
Apr. 25 – Garfield
Apr. 27 – Heartland Christian
Apr. 29 – Girard
May 1 – at Champion
May 2 – Champion
May 3 – Jackson-Milton
May 8 – at Newton Falls
May 9 – Newton Falls
May 10 – at Beaver Local
May 12 – vs. Springfield (at Eastwood Field)