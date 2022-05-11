BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview pitcher Ethan Feezle tossed a no-hitter in the Rebels’ 21-0 win over Brookfield on Wednesday.

Feezle struck out nine with just one walk in the win for Crestview.

Crestview pounded out 19 hits on the day, plating nine runs in the fifth inning with RBIs from Cayden Booth, Anthony Cusick, Zack Davis, Drew Dattilio, Sam Campbell and Matthew Strank.

Cusick went 5-5 with five singles in the win for the Rebels. Carter Blakeman homered in the third inning for Crestview.