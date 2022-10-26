ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team is heading back to the District Finals after the Rebels topped Lakeview 3-1 Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

Both teams were ranked in the final Division III statewide coaches poll.

Crestview would take the first two sets by just a combined five points to take a 2-0 lead.

But the Bulldogs stormed back in the third, rolling to a 25-13 win to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Crestview would rally back though, taking an early lead and never looking back to take the final set 25-20.

Abbey Emch led the Rebels with 23 kills while Grace Auer had 22 of her own with 22 assists.

Crestview improves to 23-2 and advances to face the winner of the Kirtland/Mineral Ridge matchup Saturday night at Grand Valley.