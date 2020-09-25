Crestview-Newton Falls football game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Crestview Head Football Coach Paul Cusick, Friday night’s football game between Crestview and Newton Falls has been officially canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Falls.
Saturday’s Junior Varsity and Middle School games have also been canceled as a result.
A total of three local high school football games have now been postponed or canceled on this week’s slate of football action.
The Brookfield-Champion and Southington-Windham games were also slated to be played on Friday night.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Linda A. Nehls, Hubbard, Ohio
- Darryl Lee Muir, Salem, Ohio
- Ron Paul ‘doing fine’ after apparent medical incident during live show
- Charles Donald Whippo, East Palestine, Ohio
- Frank A. Ochsenbine, Howland, Ohio