Crestview-Newton Falls football game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Sports

Friday night's football game between Crestview and Newton Falls has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Falls.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crestview Rebels and Newton Falls Tigers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Crestview Head Football Coach Paul Cusick, Friday night’s football game between Crestview and Newton Falls has been officially canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Falls.

Saturday’s Junior Varsity and Middle School games have also been canceled as a result.

A total of three local high school football games have now been postponed or canceled on this week’s slate of football action.

The Brookfield-Champion and Southington-Windham games were also slated to be played on Friday night.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story