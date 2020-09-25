Crestview-Newton Falls football game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Friday night's football game between Crestview and Newton Falls has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Falls.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Crestview Head Football Coach Paul Cusick, Friday night’s football game between Crestview and Newton Falls has been officially canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Falls.



Saturday’s Junior Varsity and Middle School games have also been canceled as a result.

A total of three local high school football games have now been postponed or canceled on this week’s slate of football action.

The Brookfield-Champion and Southington-Windham games were also slated to be played on Friday night.

