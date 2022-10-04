GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview High School volleyball team got the sweep of Garfield Tuesday night, 3-0.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the Rebels.

The win was Crestview’s 74th-straight MVAC win and also clinched the MVAC grey tier title.

Grace Auer led the way for the Rebels with 18 kills and 15 assists while Abbey Emch added 13 kills and five blocks.

Coming into the game, Crestview was ranked 10th in the latest statewide Division III coaches poll.

With the win, Crestview improves to 17-0 and 13-0 in conference play.