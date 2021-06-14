Crestview multi-sport standout makes college choice official

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview’s Krista Perry has officially signed to continue her Track and Field career at Walsh.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Monday.

Earlier this season, Perry broke the school’s shot put record with a throw of 38 feet. The Rebels’ previous mark was set by Kasey Baker back in 2007.

Perry is a multi-sport athlete who also scored her 1,000th career point in basketball during the 2020-21 campaign.

She caps off her award-winning career as a four-year varsity letter winner at Crestview.