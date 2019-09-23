Crestview leads Valley teams in latest statewide high school volleyball poll

Five Valley teams are ranked in the top 20 in the latest OHSVCA poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Valley teams have been ranked in the latest OHSVCA high school volleyball rankings that were released Sunday evening.

It is the third poll of the season.

Crestview is the highest ranked team in the Valley coming in at 7th in Division III. They are the only Valley team in the poll in DIII.

In Division I, Howland is the lone area team to make the top 20. They are ranked 18th with a first place vote.

Canfield is in the top 20 in Division II coming in at 17th this week.

Division IV is the only division to see multiple teams from the Valley break the top 20. Badger ranks 10th this week and Wellsville comes in at 18th with a first place vote.



