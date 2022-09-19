COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Heartland Christian 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-9) on Monday night in high school volleyball action.

Crestview junior Grace Auer recorded her 1,000th career assist in the win. She finished with 19 assists, 11 kills, six aces, one block and 11 digs.

Earlier this season, Auer became Crestview’s all-time program leader in assists.

Abbey Emch tallied 19 kills, two blocks and an ace.

Lainy Auer had five kills, 10 assists and 10 digs. Katie Lissi chipped in with three kills, one assist and one dig.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

The Rebels return to action on Tuesday against Champion.