Crestview hopes to utilize ‘team speed’ against Garfield; Cusick & Powell discuss Saturday’s playoff matchup

The Rebels travel to Garrettsville Garfield Saturday night for a Division V Regional Quarterfinal

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview football team (5-1) will hit the road on Saturday for a Division V Regional Quarterfinal matchup with (7-0) Garrettsville Garfield.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Garrettsville High School.

“We have great team speed and we have to utilize that,” said Paul Cusick, Crestview head coach. “I think our kids are playing at a good speed, at a good pace right now and they’re preparing very well.”

The Rebels have rolled off five straight wins after their Week 1 loss to Champion. Crestview has averaged 40 points per game in those five wins.

“Fast, fast, fast, we have to play fast for sure,” said Ethan Powell, senior running back. “I don’t think they will be able to keep up with our speed for sure.”

Watch the full interviews in the video above with Coach Cusick and Ethan Powell.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.