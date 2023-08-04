COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 23 – at East Liverpool
Aug. 24 – at Liberty
Aug. 29 – Campbell Memorial
Aug. 31 – at Brookfield
Sept. 5 – Newton Falls
Sept. 7 – at Champion
Sept 9 – Fitch
Sept. 12 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Sept. 14 – LaBrae
Sept. 18 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 19 – Liberty
Sept. 21 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 25 – McDonald
Sept. 26 – Brookfield
Sept. 28 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 3 – Champion
Oct. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield
Oct. 9 – at Boardman
Oct. 10 – at LaBrae
Oct. 11 – Girard
Oct. 12 – Salem
Crestview High School
Nickname: The Rebels
Colors: Black and Gold
School address: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
