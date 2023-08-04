COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 23 – at East Liverpool

Aug. 24 – at Liberty

Aug. 29 – Campbell Memorial

Aug. 31 – at Brookfield

Sept. 5 – Newton Falls

Sept. 7 – at Champion

Sept 9 – Fitch

Sept. 12 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 14 – LaBrae

Sept. 18 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 19 – Liberty

Sept. 21 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 25 – McDonald

Sept. 26 – Brookfield

Sept. 28 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 3 – Champion

Oct. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield

Oct. 9 – at Boardman

Oct. 10 – at LaBrae

Oct. 11 – Girard

Oct. 12 – Salem

Crestview High School

Nickname: The Rebels

Colors: Black and Gold

School address: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

