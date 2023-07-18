COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – at East Liverpool
• Aug. 23 – Springfield
• Aug. 28 – at Brookfield
• Aug. 30 – Garrettsville Garfield
• Sept. 2 – United
• Sept. 6 – at Liberty
• Sept. 9 – Boardman
• Sept. 11 – Waterloo
• Sept. 13 – at Champion
• Sept. 18 – Newton Falls
• Sept. 20 – at Springfield
• Sept. 25 – Brookfield
• Sept. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield
• Oct. 2 – Liberty
• Oct. 4 – at Waterloo
• Oct. 9 – Champion
• Oct. 11 – at Newton Falls
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 21 – at West Branch
• Aug. 22 – Jackson-Milton
• Aug. 29 – Salem
• Aug. 31 – United
• Sept. 5 – at Poland
• Sept. 6 – at Liberty
• Sept. 7 – Canfield
• Sept. 13 – at Champion
• Sept. 18 – Newton Falls
• Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 25 – Brookfield
• Sept. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield
• Oct. 2 – Campbell Memorial
• Oct. 4 – at Waterloo
• Oct. 7 – at Badger
• Oct. 9 – LaBrae
• Oct. 12 – at Boardman
Crestview High School
Nickname: The Rebels
Colors: Black and Gold
School address: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
Stadium location: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
