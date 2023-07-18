COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at East Liverpool

• Aug. 23 – Springfield

• Aug. 28 – at Brookfield

• Aug. 30 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 2 – United

• Sept. 6 – at Liberty

• Sept. 9 – Boardman

• Sept. 11 – Waterloo

• Sept. 13 – at Champion

• Sept. 18 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 20 – at Springfield

• Sept. 25 – Brookfield

• Sept. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 2 – Liberty

• Oct. 4 – at Waterloo

• Oct. 9 – Champion

• Oct. 11 – at Newton Falls

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at West Branch

• Aug. 22 – Jackson-Milton

• Aug. 29 – Salem

• Aug. 31 – United

• Sept. 5 – at Poland

• Sept. 6 – at Liberty

• Sept. 7 – Canfield

• Sept. 13 – at Champion

• Sept. 18 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 25 – Brookfield

• Sept. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 2 – Campbell Memorial

• Oct. 4 – at Waterloo

• Oct. 7 – at Badger

• Oct. 9 – LaBrae

• Oct. 12 – at Boardman

Crestview High School

Nickname: The Rebels

Colors: Black and Gold

School address: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location: 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

