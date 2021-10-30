Crestview High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels were eliminated a year ago by Brookfield (45-34) in the District Semifinal round with a record of 15-10.

“We’re losing an outstanding senior class of Krista Perry (15.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.2 apg), Mara Halas (5.7 ppg, 2.8 apg), Payton Huff (5.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 apg), and Addison Bandy (5.6 ppg, 2.5 apg),” points out coach Aaron Blatch. “Those four played key roles for the past four seasons and will be difficult to replace. However, we’re extremely excited to watch our returning players grow into larger roles and see which young players emerge as varsity contributors.”

Crestview will welcome back four seniors who started games last season – Emily Hill (3.7 ppg), Karsyn Moore (2.0 ppg), Trinity Miller (3.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg), and McKenna Schultz (1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg). -”Emily is a talented two-way wing who uses her athleticism to score in transition and force turnovers defensively,” indicates Blatch. “Karsyn (Moore) is a strong defender and leader who plays with intensity on both ends. Trinity (Miller) is an excellent rim protector who will anchor our defense. McKenna (Schultz) was our most improved player last season and emerged as a strong rebounder and inside scorer.”

Other notable players on Crestview’s roster include – sophomore Emily Downey. “She played her way into the varsity rotation late in her freshman season,” Blatch adds. “She’ll be counted on to provide ball-handling and shooting. Maddy Black, Katie Lissi and Stephanie Coburn will all get opportunities to join the varsity rotation, along with a talented group of freshmen and sophomores. We hope to develop a deep team that plays fast on both ends of the court.”

“We’ll have a quicker team than in the past while also having solid size. Our expectation is to practice and play hard every day and continue to get better. If we do that, we’ll have a very competitive team. We’ll need to grow up quickly, as the MVAC Grey Tier will again be loaded with strong teams.”

Last season, Crestview played in 13 games that were decided by 10 points or less (7-6).

Crestview Rebels

Head Coach: Aaron Blatch

2020-21 Record: 15-10 (6-6, MVAC Grey Tier)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 45.0

Scoring Defense: 37.5

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Beaver Local

Nov. 24 – at Girard

Nov. 29 – at Springfield

Dec. 2 – Lowellville

Dec. 9 – at Liberty

Dec. 13 – Champion

Dec. 16 – at Brookfield

Dec. 20 – Newton Falls

Dec. 22 – United

Dec. 27 – East Liverpool

Dec. 29 – Leetonia

Jan. 3 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 6 – at Garfield

Jan. 10 – LaBrae

Jan. 13 – Liberty

Jan. 20 – at Champion

Jan. 24 – Brookfield

Jan. 27 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 31 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 3 – Garfield

Feb. 7 – at LaBrae

Feb. 10 – at Hubbard