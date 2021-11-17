Crestview High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rebels return three starters (Jack Yerkey, Anthony Cusick, Kirkland Miller) from last year’s 9-win team. However, the loss of Drake Golden (15.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg) – who scored 1475 points during his career – can not be overlooked.

However, coach Rick Gates is optimistic of his team’s chances with such a solid foundation returning. “Kirkland (14.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Jack (8.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Anthony (5.9 ppg, 4.0 apg) and James Best will provide us with good returning players,” says Gates. “We’re in a very good basketball league. All of the teams could compete for the top spots. Garfield enters the league this season. Every one of us are just great basketball schools.”

Crestview opens up against Lowellville at home on November 30.

Crestview Rebels

Head Coach: Rick Gates, 3rd season in 2nd stint as Crestview’s boys coach

2020-21 Record: 9-15 (6-6), 5th place MVAC Grey Tier

Last 5-Year Record: 25-91 (21.6%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.4

Scoring Defense: 55.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Drake Golden – 15.2

Rebounding: Kirkland Miller – 7.7

Assists: Anthony Cusick – 4.0

Steals: Kirkland Miller & Tony Perorazio – 1.5

Field Goal Percentage: Drake Golden – 51.8%

Three-Point Percentage: Drake Golden – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Kirkland Miller – 73.0%

2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)

Newton Falls – 9-2

Liberty – 8-4

Champion – 6-4

LaBrae – 6-5

Crestview – 6-6

Brookfield – 3-9

Memorial – 1-11

PREVIEW

-Crestview posted the most wins in a single season (9) since 2013-14 (10). The Rebels were averaging 3.6 wins per year over the previous 5 seasons.

-The school’s all-time leading scorer Drake Golden leaves a huge void following his graduation last spring. Golden led the Rebels in scoring in each of his 4 years on the varsity level. He averaged over 15 points per season.

-Last year, Golden shot 51.8% from the field (143-276). The rest of the team shot a combined percentage of 36.1% (363-1005).

-Kirkland Miller has emerged as a standout in the Crestview program. As a freshman (2019-20), he averaged 8.5 points, 5.4 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Last year (as a sophomore), he tallied 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game.

-Jack Yerkey saw an increase in scoring (+2.1 ppg from 6.8 to 8.9) and rebounding (+2.4 rpg from 5.0 to 7.4) last year.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Lowellville

Dec. 7 – at United

Dec. 10 – at Springfield

Dec. 14 – at Liberty

Dec. 15 – vs. Heartland Christian (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Dec. 17 – Champion

Dec. 21 – at Brookfield

Dec. 23 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 28 – Beaver Local

Jan. 4 – Newton Falls

Jan. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 11 – at Garfield

Jan. 14 – LaBrae

Jan. 18 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 21 – Liberty

Jan. 25 – at Champion

Jan. 28 – Brookfield

Feb. 1 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 8 – Garfield

Feb. 11 – at LaBrae

Feb. 18 – Lisbon