LAKEVIEW, Ohio (WKBN) – After a season that featured the first conference championship in 15 years, a young Crestview Rebels team fell in the District Finals 58-32 to 1-seed Laurel.

Crestview jumped out in front first with a 9-2 start to lead Laurel in the first quarter and the Rebels would lead 13-8 after the quarter.

But top-seeded Laurel would answer with an 11-0 run to claim a lead at halftime. The Gators improve to 17-6 with the district championship win.

The all-underclassmen Rebels team finishes the year with a record of 21-3, which slots them second all-time for wins in a single-season.