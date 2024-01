POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview trailed after the first quarter (10-9) but ended the game by outscoring Poland, 45-22, to post a 54-32 victory.

The Rebels improve to 13-0.

Addison Rhodes knocked down four shots from long distance to close out her afternoon with 24 points. Junior Luvrain Gaskins added 17 for the Rebels.

Crestview will play host to LaBrae on Monday.

Elliana Thompson and Sophia Generalovich each scored 7 for Poland to lead the team.

On Thursday, Poland (6-5) will welcome Struthers.