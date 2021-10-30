Crestview earns district title over Cardinal Mooney in overtime thriller

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview boys soccer team outlasted Cardinal Mooney in the Division III Niles District Championship 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 2 in overtime, Mitchell Auer slotted home the game-winning goal to give the Rebels the win.

Colt Crane and Nick Novak had the two over tallies in the game for Crestview.

Ryan Emch had two assists on the afternoon.

Goalkeeper Sam Campbell made nine saves for the Rebels.

Crestview advances to face Ursuline in the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at Boardman High School with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.