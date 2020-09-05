Crestview cruises past Campbell in week two

Crestview rolled past Campbell 59-0 Friday night in week two of the high school football regular season.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview rolled past Campbell 59-0 Friday night in week two of the high school football regular season.

The Rebels took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the win.

Crestview piled up 493 yards of total offense. Quarterback Anthony Cusick completed 5-8 passes for 111 yards.

Ethan Powell led the way on the ground with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

William Hardenbrook finished with 44 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Yanssens caught four passes for 98 yards in the victory.

Crestview improves to 1-1, while Campbell drops to 0-2.

