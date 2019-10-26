Crestview crowned: Rebels top South Range to win volleyball district title

Crestview topped South Range 3-0 in the Division III District Championship Saturday at Salem High School.







SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped South Range 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-21) in the Division III District Championship Saturday at Salem High School.



It is the Rebels’ first District crown since 2016, and the fourth under Head Coach Alisha Auer.



Tess Neville led the way with 18 kills, 2 aces, and 7 digs. Sidney Rambo added 10 kills and 3 digs, while Shelby Rambo tallied 8 kills, 2 blocks.

Lucy Montgomery piled up 35 assists. Amelia Montgomery had 4 kills, 2 aces, and 13 digs. Brenna Auer had 4 kills, 18 points, 2 aces, and 13 digs.

South Range’s Anna Primavera finished with 6 kills and 5 digs. Abby George added 7 kills and 2 blocks. Emily Irons piled up 21 assists and 6 digs. Reagan Irons tallied 13 digs, while Izzy Lamparty chipped in with 6 kills and 2 blocks.

The Raiders finish the season with a record of 15-10.

Crestview improves to 24-1 overall on the season.



The Rebels advance to face Elyria in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday October 31st at 7:30 p.m. at Barberton High School.





