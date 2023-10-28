MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview volleyball claimed their fifth straight district title with a 3-1 (25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20) win over Kirtland in the Division III District Finals.

The Rebels were led by Grace Auer‘s 21 kills, 18 assists and 18 digs, while Abbey Emch added 18 kills and 14 digs.

Lainey Auer led the team with 22 assists in the four set win as Crestview improves to 26-0 on the season.

Crestview came in at No. 4 in the final Division III statewide coaches poll that was released over a week ago, and also received two first-place votes,

The OHSAA Regional Tournaments will begin Oct. 30 and run through Nov. 4.