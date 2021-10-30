Crestview captures a district championship to keep perfect season alive

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team grabbed a district championship on Saturday by topping Middlefield Cardinal 3-1 in the Division III Northeast II District Final.

The Rebels dropped the first set to the Huskies 27-25 before taking the next three 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.

Lucy Montgomery led Crestview with 19 kills and added 24 assists and 19 digs.

Grace Auer had 17 kills of her own to go along with 26 assists and 16 digs.

The win moves Crestview’s record to 26-0. They advance to the Regional Semifinals Thursday at Barberton at 6PM against Independence.