Crestview boys soccer finishes record breaking season in State Championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview boys soccer team finished their best season in school history with a 4-2 loss to Grandview Heights in the Division III State Championship game at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the Division III State Championship game.

Mitchell Auer scored a pair of goals in the loss for the Rebels.

Danny Claypool finished with with a hat trick for Grandview Heights.

The Rebels fell behind 2-1 at half, but tied game at 2 later in the 2nd. The Bobcats scored two unanswered goals later in the 2nd half to take home the title.

Crestview finishes the season with a (21-2) overall record. Grandview Heights ends the campaign at (16-4-2).