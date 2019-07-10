Crestview begins AAC play with a revamped lineup

Crestview looks to advance to the post-season for the 16th time since 2000.

Since 2000, Rebels have advanced to post-season 15 times

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 2-year hiatus without a league to call their own – the Rebels are beginning year #1 of the All-American Conference (for the time being until they join the MVAC). Crestview opens the new league schedule on September 20 when they travel to Newton Falls.

“We’ll be very young this year,” indicates coach Cusick. “We’re looking at a team (without) any seniors. This will provide our underclassmen with a great opportunity. How they develop, mature, and gel together will determine how competitive we’ll be. This will be the youngest team we have had in the past twenty years. Our coaching staff is excited to see how our young players will step-up to meet this challenge.”

Crestview looks to make it 16 trips to the post-season in 20 years.

Crestview Rebels

Head Coach: Paul Cusick, 24th season (165-91)

2018 record: 7-4

Five Key Points

1.After enjoying 10-win seasons in 6 of an 8-year period (2008-15), the Rebels have gone 16-16 overall in their last 3 years (2016-18).

2.Last year marked the 9th time in the last 11 years that Crestview has averaged 30-points or more in a season

3.In 2018, Crestview saw 2 rushers go for over 1,000-yards (Dylan Huff & Andrew Yanssens). The school accomplished that feat 4 straight years in 2014 (Zack Hicks & Jesse Best), 2013 (Collin Gilbert & Trevor Cope), 2012 (Nick Blower & Collin Gilbert), and 2011 (Nick Blower & Adam Coppock)

4.Rebels saw a decrease in the amount of passing yards a year ago from 2017. Crestview averaged just 49.4 yards passing in 2018 compared to 102.5 the year prior.

5.Crestview’s defense had 9 consecutive years of holding their opponents to less than 20-points per game (2004-12). Over the last 6 years, they’ve been able to accomplish this feat just once (2017: 18.8).

Offense

Returning Starters: 2

Scoring Offense: 34.6 (12th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 345.0

Passing Offense: 49.4

Total Offense: 394.4

…Crestview must replace 10 starters including their quarterback as well as 3 ball carriers (Dylan Huff, 1201 yards; Andrew Yanssens, 1006 yards; Stephen Barr, 717 yards) who combined to run for 77% of the team’s rushing yards last fall.

Coach Cusick looks at the unit as having a glaring need – “The key to the offense is how our offensive line develops. We’ll have just one returning starter up front.” That line has paved the way for at least one 1,000-yard runner in each of the last 15 years. An amazing statistic and what makes that feat even more astonishing is that there has been 14 ball carriers to top that milestone during that time period.

Defense

Returning Starters: 1

Scoring Defense: 26.7 (38th in Area)

…Lots of production graduated this past spring including 10 starters. “We’re replacing many starters from last year,” points out Cusick. “The development of our younger players will be crucial.”

The Rebels will be without their top six tacklers (Gabe Cusick, 92 tackles; Chuck Lindsay, 70 tackles; Justin Collins, 58 tackles; Dante Pelino, 55 tackles; Dominic Perry, 51 tackles; Nick Sherrill, 47 tackles). Collins and Perry led the team with 17 and 16 tackles for a loss. Collins finished with 7 quarterback sacks while Cusick and Perry each had 6. The defense averaged 2.3 turnovers per game.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Salem

Sept. 6 – at South Range

Sept. 13 – at McDonald

Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 27 – Southern

Oct. 4 – Brookfield

Oct. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 18 – at Liberty

Oct. 25 – at Champion

Nov. 1 – LaBrae