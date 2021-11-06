Crestview becomes first Columbiana County boys’ soccer team to advance to state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crestview topped Kirtland 4-1 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer Regional Final on Saturday afternoon.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Kirtland 4-1 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer Regional Final on Saturday afternoon at Howland High School.

Nick Novak led the way with a hat trick in the win of the Rebels. Ryan Emch scored a goal for Crestview in the victory.

Mitch Auer tallied two assists, while Colt Crane added one.

Crestview Goalkeeper Sam Campbell piled up 12 saves on the day.

Crestview improves to 20-1 overall on the season.

The Rebels advance to face the winner of Ottoville (13-2-5)/Toledo Ottawa Hills (14-2-3) in the Division III State Semifinal on Wednesday.

Game time and site are to be announced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com