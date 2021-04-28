Crestview basketball’s all-time leading scorer makes college choice

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview basketball’s all-time leading scorer Drake Golden has committed to continue his playing career at Geneva College.

Last season, Golden averaged 15.2 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks per game for the Rebels.

He graduates from Crestview with 1,465 career points and also holds the school’s single-game scoring record of 46 points in a game.

He led his team in scoring, rebounds and field goal percentage in all four years of his high school career.

Golden was also a member of the 2021 WKBN Starting Five.