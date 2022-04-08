COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior Sam Campbell will continue his academic and athletic career at Waynesburg University.

Campbell will join the Yellow Jackets baseball program this season.

Campbell is a four-year letter winner for the Rebels baseball team and was a First Team Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference selection last season. He carries a 2.53 ERA as a pitcher and a .345 batting average as a hitter.

Waynesburg is a Division III baseball program that competes in the President’s Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets are (7-13) overall this season, and (3-5) in conference play.