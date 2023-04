GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview baseball posts their 10th win of the year as they top Garfield, 9-4.

The Rebels’ pitcher Ethan Feezle tossed seven innings, permitting four runs and striking out 11 batters.

Max Hawkins, Jesse McKee, Matthew Lindsay and Feezle finished with two hits apiece.

The Rebels (10-2) notched four runs in the fourth inning to open a five-run advantage (7-2).

The G-Men (12-3) had their six-game win streak snapped.

The two schools will meet at Crestview on Tuesday.