COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time assistant coach Dominic Perry is the new head football coach at Crestview High School.

He was officially approved at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

Perry has spent the past 27 years as an assistant coach with the Rebels, serving as offensive line coach, defensive line coach and special teams coordinator.

“I’m excited to take over the program,” Perry told Sports Team 27. “It’s tough to take over for Paul (Cusick), who paved the way. It’s all about ‘we,’ and we’ll continue to mold the kids, holding them accountable and continuing the winning ways.”

Crestview finished the 2022 season with a record of 4-5. The Rebels have qualified for the playoffs 17 times over the last 23 seasons.