AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zayda Creque sank seven three-pointers to finish with 37 in Fitch’s 60-22 win over Twinsburg. Creque drained six three-point baskets in the first half.

Destanie McCullough added nine for the Lady Falcons.

Fitch (7-5) has now won three games in a row with a matchup with Harding on the horizon next week (January 5).

Twinsburg was led by Logan Pride, who scored 11 points.

The Tigers will visit Kent Roosevelt on Monday.