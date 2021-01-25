Creque sets new school record as Fitch tops East

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zayda Creque’s record-setting night highlights Fitch’s 55-43 win over East.

Creque connected on a school-record 10 3-pointers to close out her night with 32 points. Her first nine field goals were all 3-point makes.

Maddy McCann and Kara Pirone scored 9 and 7 points respectively for the Lady Falcons.

Within the last two weeks, Fitch has posted a pair of victories over the Golden Bears. The Falcons are now 4-9.

East was paced by Samair Colon’s 24 points. Brianna Thompson added 10 points.